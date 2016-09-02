(Adds analyst comment, details)
Sept 2 Delta Air Lines Inc said its
revenue for August was reduced by about $100 million due to an
outage that led to the cancellation of 2,300 flights over three
days.
Passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM), a key
measure of an airline's performance that measures sales against
flight capacity, declined 9.5 percent in August from a year
earlier, its biggest drop in nine months.
Excluding the impact of the outage, Delta's unit revenue was
below expectations, J.P.Morgan's Jamie Baker wrote in a note.
Baker said he expects Delta to cut its third-quarter
operating margin to at least 17-19 percent from its current
forecast of 19-21 percent.
The No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said last month
a power outage hit its computer systems, leading to the flight
cancellations.
Delta in July forecast a drop of 4-6 percent in PRASM for
the third quarter ending September.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)