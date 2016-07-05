July 5 Delta Air Lines Inc on Tuesday said it expects a smaller profit margin for the just-ended second quarter because it settled fuel hedges early, and it lowered guidance slightly for passenger unit revenue.

Delta, the No.2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said settling the hedges increased its fuel cost by about $450 million for the quarter, lowering its operating profit margin to about 17 percent from a prior forecast of around 21 percent. Atlanta-based Delta also said passenger unit revenue fell about 5 percent in the quarter from a year ago, compared with earlier guidance of a drop around 4.5 percent, because tickets purchased near departure dates were cheaper.