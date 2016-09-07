Sept 7 Delta Air Lines Inc has lowered
its operating profit margin forecast for the third quarter after
a power outage in August forced it to cancel 2,300 flights over
a three-day period, the company said in a filing on Wednesday.
Delta, the No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said it
expected a margin of between 18 percent and 19 percent, compared
with a prior outlook of 19 percent to 21 percent. The outage and
efforts that followed reduced the airline's quarterly pretax
income by $150 million, the company said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)