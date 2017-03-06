Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 6 Delta Air Lines Inc on Monday cut its operating margin forecast for the current quarter, citing higher costs, and said it expected passenger unit revenue, a closely watched revenue metric, to be at the lower end of its forecast.
The No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic Delta said its margins will likely contract this year as the pace of revenue improvement lags cost increases.
"Market fuel prices are tracking up about 55 percent for the quarter, which is expected to be the greatest year-on-year increase in 2017," the company said in an investor presentation.
Delta Air now expects operating margins to increase about 10-11 percent, less than 11-13 percent rise it had previously forecast.
The airline now expects passenger unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, to be about flat in the first quarter ending March. (bit.ly/2msPAf6)
It had earlier expected passenger unit revenue to be between flat and up 2 percent.
The company's shares were down 1.3 percent at $49.50 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)
HONG KONG, May 29 China's Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd on Monday said shareholder Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co Ltd would sell an 18 percent stake in supermarket chain operator to a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.