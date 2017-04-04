BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
April 4 Delta Air Lines Inc on Tuesday lowered its forecast for a closely watched revenue metric, citing slower-than-expected improvement in average fares for flights booked at the last minute.
The No. 2 U.S. airline said it expects passenger unit revenue - which compares sales to flight capacity - to fall about 0.5 percent in the first quarter ended March. (bit.ly/2oVfqGu)
The airline had previously expected first-quarter passenger unit revenue to be about flat.
Delta's shares were down 1.1 percent at $45.80 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chief Jay Clayton is expected to name Steven Peikin, a partner from his former law firm, to help lead enforcement at the agency, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.