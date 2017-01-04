(Adds details, shares)
Jan 4 Delta Air Lines Inc said on
Wednesday it expected a smaller decline in fourth-quarter
passenger unit revenue, a closely watched metric, than it had
previously forecast, citing strong demand in December.
Delta's revised passenger unit revenue forecast for the
quarter ending December comes weeks after it came out with an
improved number on its investor day last month.
Shares of the No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic were
up 2.2 percent at $50.56 in morning trading.
Delta said it expects passenger unit revenue, which compares
sales to flight capacity, to be down 2.5-3.0 percent for the
quarter, compared with its December forecast of a decline of 3
percent. bit.ly/2j98WW0
The airline had initially projected December-quarter
passenger unit revenue to drop as much as 5 percent. The company
said on Wednesday it expected capacity growth of about 1 percent
in the quarter.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)