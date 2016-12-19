Dec 19 Delta Air Lines Inc said on
Monday it would end its codeshare agreement with Alaska Air
Group Inc as the latter would focus on its merger with
Virgin America Inc.
Delta said the sales of flights under DL- and AS-coded
flight numbers flown on Delta and Alaska aircraft respectively
would cease, effective May 1.
Customers would no longer be able to earn and redeem Delta
miles or mileage plan miles on flights operated by the other
carrier.
Delta and Alaska codeshare on only a small number of flights
as Delta's growth in Seattle has reduced the need for codeshare
flying, the company said.
Alaska Air recently closed its $2.6 billion acquisition of
Virgin America to become the fifth largest U.S.
carrier.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)