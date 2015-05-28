BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.48
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth
TOULOUSE, France May 28 Delta Air Lines is interested in forging alliances with carriers in Asia, the airline's president said on Thursday.
Ed Bastian, speaking at a media event in France, also said he expected Italy's Alitalia to remain part of a transatlantic joint venture with Delta and Air France-KLM despite growing ties with 49-percent owner Etihad.
Bastian predicted further consolidation between smaller U.S. carriers but not among the major U.S. networks.
He was speaking before taking delivery of the airline's first new Airbus aircraft since Delta merged with Northwest in 2009, sparking a series of large-scale airline tie-ups. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth
WASHINGTON, May 1 Top aides to President Donald Trump on Monday predicted the House of Representatives would move this week to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, though Republicans remained divided on how to protect sick Americans from insurance price hikes.