* Dividend to rise to 9 cents/share from 6 cents
* $2 bln share buyback to be completed by end of 2016
* Debt seen coming down
* Shares hit highest level since airline emerged from
bankruptcy
(Adds share price, details on strategy)
May 6 Delta Air Lines Inc said on
Tuesday it will raise its quarterly dividend by 50 percent later
this year and launch a new share repurchase plan as it builds on
a strategy to enhance returns for shareholders, sending shares
to a multi-year high.
The carrier said its board approved a $2 billion share
buyback program that will be completed by the end of 2016. The
quarterly payout will rise to 9 cents a share from 6 cents a
share in the third quarter, the company added.
Delta, the third-biggest U.S. airline by revenue behind
American Airlines Group and United Continental Holdings
, also said it would keep pushing to reduce debt and
continue contributing $1 billion a year to fund its defined
benefit pension plans.
Last year, Delta paid its first dividend in 10 years and
launched a $500 million share buyback program. The airline said
the latest moves would return an additional $2.75 billion to
investors through 2016.
Delta, which filed for bankruptcy in 2005 and acquired
Northwest Airlines in 2008, retired fuel-guzzling airplanes,
upgraded food offerings and sold seats with more leg room to
improve profit. It set up partnerships with foreign airlines
such as Britain's Virgin Atlantic to position itself to win new
customers, and expanded flights in higher-growth markets. Its
purchase of a refinery two years ago has helped cut fuel costs.
The moves have paid off. Adjusted net debt stood at $9.1
billion at the end of March, down $2.6 billion since 2012, and
Delta expects it to fall to $7 billion next year. Delta was
chosen to rejoin the S&P 500 last year.
Among big U.S. carriers, Southwest Airlines Co also
pays a dividend and repurchases shares.
Shares of Delta rose as much as 3 percent on Tuesday to
$38.64, the highest level since the airline emerged from
bankruptcy in 2007. The shares were still up 2 percent at $38.30
in midmorning trading.
Other major airlines were also higher, with American
Airlines up 1.3 percent at $37.07 and United Continental up 0.5
percent at $40.71.
Shares of Delta have risen 39 percent this year, compared
with a 46 percent increase for American and 8 percent for
United.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; editing by Bernadette
Baum and Matthew Lewis)