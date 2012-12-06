Dec 6 Flight attendants of Compass Airlines, a
feeder service for Delta Air Lines Inc, said they sought
arbitration by the National Mediation Board (NMB) that will
allow them to strike if management fails to negotiate a new
agreement.
The flight attendants, represented by the Association of
Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), said if the NMB grants its request
and agrees that management has refused to make significant
movement, negotiations will be declared deadlocked leading to a
"cooling off" period and a strike deadline.
Compass Flight Attendants have been seeking an agreement
that provides fair wages, better working conditions and
benefits, AFA Compass President Catriona Bagley said in a
statement.
When contacted, a response from Compass was not immediately
available.
Compass, owned by Minneapolis-headquartered Trans States
Holdings, provides about 190 daily flights to over 50 Delta Air
Lines destinations.