BANGKOK, July 29 Delta Electronics Thailand Pcl said on Wednesday it targeted sales revenue growth of 5-10 percent in 2015, mainly due to strong demand for new products and India markets.

The company expected sales in India to rise 20-30 percent this year from $150 million, Kulwadee Kawayawond, head of investor relations, told reporters.

Delta's net profit margin in the second half will be lower than the 14.5 percent it recorded in the first half as most products sold in India market has low margin, she said, but added the depreciation of the baht against dollar helped boost its performance. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)