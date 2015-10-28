BANGKOK Oct 28 Delta Electronics Thailand Pcl
said on Wednesday it expected net profit to hit
record highs in 2015 and 2016 thanks to sustained global demand
and improved margins, after it focused more on innovation and
high-end products.
The company maintained a revenue growth target of 5-10
percent this year and growth should continue next year after
expansion in India, Europe and Africa, director Anusorn
Muttaraid told reporters.
Delta, which produces mobile chargers and power supplies for
telecoms and automotive sectors, posted nine-month net profit of
5 billion baht ($140.85 million), up 3.7 percent on year.
($1 = 35.5000 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)