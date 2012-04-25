April 25 Delta Air Lines Inc reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday, aided by a gains tied to fuel hedges and the exchange of slots at New York and Washington airports.

Excluding the special items, Delta had a loss of 5 cents a share.

Net income came to $124 million, or 15 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $318 million, or 38 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $8.4 billion.