BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Delta Air Lines Inc reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday, aided by a gains tied to fuel hedges and the exchange of slots at New York and Washington airports.
Excluding the special items, Delta had a loss of 5 cents a share.
Net income came to $124 million, or 15 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $318 million, or 38 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $8.4 billion.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.