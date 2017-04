Sept 6 Delta Airlines will join the S&P 500 after close of trading on Sept. 10, replacing BMC Software, Standard & Poor's said on Friday.

Shares of the second largest carrier behind United Continental rose 4.6 percent to $20.80 in after-hours trading.

The carrier will replace the software company on Tuesday because Bain Capital LLC is expected to complete its acquisition of BMC Software on or around that day, S&P said.