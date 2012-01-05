BANGKOK Jan 5 Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl :

* Aims for 2012 sales of $1.3 billion, up 10 percent from last year, due to launch of new products and market expansion, Kulwadee Kawayawong, head of investor relations, told reporters

* Expects 2012 net profit to be higher than 2011 because the company is unlikely to book provisions this year

* Plans to invest $20-40 million a year over the next three years, mostly for research and development and opening new sales offices

* Export-oriented Delta, the country's biggest tech firm by market value, posted a 39 percent fall in its nine-month net profit to 2.22 billion baht ($70 million)

($1 = 31.54 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)