BANGKOK Jan 5 Delta Electronics
(Thailand) Pcl :
* Aims for 2012 sales of $1.3 billion, up 10 percent from
last year, due to launch of new products and market expansion,
Kulwadee Kawayawong, head of investor relations, told reporters
* Expects 2012 net profit to be higher than 2011 because the
company is unlikely to book provisions this year
* Plans to invest $20-40 million a year over the next three
years, mostly for research and development and opening new sales
offices
* Export-oriented Delta, the country's biggest tech firm by
market value, posted a 39 percent fall in its nine-month net
profit to 2.22 billion baht ($70 million)
($1 = 31.54 Baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)