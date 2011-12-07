* Union interference claims dismissed, carrier says

* More than 10,500 voted in election

Dec 7 Delta Air Lines Inc said on Wednesday that U.S. labor mediators upheld a disputed 2010 union election for baggage handlers, dismissing claims by the machinists union that management interference led workers to vote against unionization.

The National Mediation Board decision allows Delta to begin aligning pay, benefits and work rules for baggage handlers and cargo warehouse employees.

The baggage worker vote ran from Oct. 14 to Nov. 18, 2010. There were approximately 13,000 eligible voters with 10,593 votes cast.

Elections for groups that include about 50,000 workers took place last year to resolve labor representation after the 2008 acquisition of mostly unionized Northwest Airlines by Atlanta-based Delta, the least union-represented of the major U.S. airlines.

Flight attendants, customer service agents and workers in the TechOps maintenance department at the carrier also rejected union representation in those votes.