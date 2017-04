Dec 16 Delta Lloyd Nv :

* Delta Lloyd to sell Delta Lloyd Bank Belgium to Anbang Insurance Group

* Sale for a consideration of 219 mln euro

* Transaction will have an estimated positive effect of around 10 percentage points on IGD group solvency

* Impact on IFRS capital will be -4.5 pct (shareholders' funds at FY 2013: 2.621 bln euro and at Q3 2014: 2.734 bln euro)

* Deal is expected to occur in course of 2015