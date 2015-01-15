Jan 15 Athene Holding Ltd :
* Athene Holding Ltd to acquire Delta Lloyd's German
subsidiaries
* Announced today that it will acquire Delta Lloyd
Deutschland Ag and its subsidiaries
* Transaction is expected to close by Q3 of 2015
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* DLD had assets of approximately 4.3 billion
euro(approximately $5.1 billion) as of September 30, 2014
* DLD will operate under athene name after closing,
* Will retain DLD's employee base and management team and
use its existing location in Wiesbaden as headquarters of German
operations
* Athene was represented on this transaction by Linklaters
Llp in Munich and Ernst & Young Gmbh
Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft in Munich
