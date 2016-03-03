AMSTERDAM, March 3 The largest shareholder in Delta Lloyd, Highfields Capital, on Thursday said it is sending the insurer a "notice of objection", a prelude to a court case under Dutch law, as it challenges a planned 650 million euro ($706 million) rights issue.

Delta Lloyd's board at a shareholders meeting on March 16 will ask investors to approve the cash call which they say is the only way to comply with Europe's new Solvency II capital requirements.

U.S. investor Highfields, which holds more than 9 percent of Delta Lloyd shares, disputes that view.

It said shareholders who wish to vote by proxy had been presented with an overly tight timeline after the company announced on Feb. 24 it was reducing the size of the capital raising from an initial 1 billion euros.

Postponing the vote will let the company take steps that "likely will make shareholder dilution avoidable," Highfields said in a statement.

Delta Lloyd's reaction to the statement will determine whether or not it proceeds to a court case, it said.

Delta Lloyd has argued that it needs the extra capital because its end-2015 Solvency II ratio of 131 percent is too low.

The rights issue is backed by "the largest and most influential proxy advisors used by institutional investors, ISS and Glass Lewis," Delta Lloyd said in a separate statement Thursday, issued before the pre-litigation notice was sent by Highfields.

"We believe that Highfields' analysis is ill-founded and their conclusions are inappropriate for a regulated business such as Delta Lloyd," Chief Executive Hans van der Noordaa said.

Highfields has said Delta Lloyd's solvency is already close to its target range of 140-180 percent and that it can quickly increase that to 150-160 percent without a capital raising.

It has argued that Delta Lloyd's management has underestimated its ability to generate capital and overestimated tax obligations. (Editing by Jason Neely)