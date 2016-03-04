Investors pull cash from U.S. stock funds for 3rd week -Lipper
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
AMSTERDAM, March 4 The largest shareholder in Delta Lloyd has filed a lawsuit in a Dutch court to block a planned 650 million euro ($714.48 mln) rights issue, which the Dutch insurer says is the only way it can comply with new European capital requirements.
Investment manager Highfields Capital Management, which owns more than 9 percent of the life insurer, said it wanted the court to block the company from holding a vote on the offering at an extraordinary general meeting.
"Management has provided patently inconsistent and incomplete information to shareholders in an attempt to scare shareholders into voting with management," the company said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Susan Fenton)
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
TORONTO, May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Thursday published data showing that its high interest savings account balances had risen on Wednesday but its cashable guaranteed income certificate deposits (GICs) continued to fall.