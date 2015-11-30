* Delta Lloyd to raise 1 billion euros via share sale

* To help meet new solvency rules for industry

* Second cash call in a year (Updates with details, Delta Lloyd financial targets for 2016)

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd plans to raise 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) through a rights issue to resolve doubts about its solvency level under a new European regulatory regime.

Dutch regulators have led the way in applying the new Solvency II rules in full and industry watchers have been looking at Delta Lloyd to help judge whether its rivals may also need to raise capital.

Solvency II goes into effect for all European insurers on Jan. 1. As that deadline nears, markets are looking closely at firms' capital reserves, fretting that too thin a cushion might fall foul of regulators.

In addition to the large cash call, which compares to its market capitalisation of 1.73 billion euros, Delta Lloyd said it will continue to sell businesses and will pay no final dividend this year. It had already raised 338 million euros from a share issue in March.

Delta Lloyd's shares have slumped since its half-year earnings report in August, as analysts said it would need to raise capital again. Shares fell 6 percent on Monday, and are down more than 60 percent this year.

"We realise this is a very substantial capital raise," Chief Executive Hans van der Noordaa said.

"But after executing this plan, Delta Lloyd will be appropriately capitalised and well positioned for the new regulatory regime."

NATIONAL DIFFERENCES

Preparations for the launch of Solvency II have been hampered by "gold-plating" -- the application of very strict criteria or extra reporting requirements -- by some domestic regulators, insurance trade body Insurance Europe said.

Some, including the Dutch regulator, want insurers to take more account of market expectations of low interest rates far into the future than required. Low rates magnify the capital needed against those liabilities.

Delta Lloyd said its plans would improve its capital position under Solvency II to between 175 percent and 180 percent, from 136 percent after third-quarter results.

Setting targets for next year, Van der Noordaa said the company expects expects "net capital generation" of 200-250 million in 2016 and intends to pay a dividend of 130 million euros.

"We believe the rights issue brings the Solvency II capital ratio beyond any doubt," said ABN Amro analyst Jan Willem Knoll in a note. He said that the company's guidance looks conservative and it will have room to upgrade its targets later.

"Delta Lloyd has deliberately put the bar low" he said.

Van der Noordaa said the company is exploring the possible sale of its 30.35 percent stake in Van Lanschot, and is in advanced talks on the sale of a real estate portfolio. van Lanschot has a market value of around 890 million euros.

Delta Lloyd said the proposed rights issue will be fully underwritten by global coordinator Goldman Sachs, with Merrill Lynch and Barclays acting as joint bookrunners.

Delta Lloyd said the share issue is scheduled for shortly after the publication of its 2015 results on Feb. 24, 2016. ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Additional reporting from Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Keith Weir)