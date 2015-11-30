* Delta Lloyd to raise 1 billion euros via share sale
* To help meet new solvency rules for industry
* Second cash call in a year
(Updates with details, Delta Lloyd financial targets for 2016)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd
plans to raise 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) through
a rights issue to resolve doubts about its solvency level under
a new European regulatory regime.
Dutch regulators have led the way in applying the new
Solvency II rules in full and industry watchers have been
looking at Delta Lloyd to help judge whether its rivals may also
need to raise capital.
Solvency II goes into effect for all European insurers on
Jan. 1. As that deadline nears, markets are looking closely at
firms' capital reserves, fretting that too thin a cushion might
fall foul of regulators.
In addition to the large cash call, which compares to its
market capitalisation of 1.73 billion euros, Delta Lloyd said it
will continue to sell businesses and will pay no final dividend
this year. It had already raised 338 million euros from a share
issue in March.
Delta Lloyd's shares have slumped since its half-year
earnings report in August, as analysts said it would need to
raise capital again. Shares fell 6 percent on
Monday, and are down more than 60 percent this year.
"We realise this is a very substantial capital raise," Chief
Executive Hans van der Noordaa said.
"But after executing this plan, Delta Lloyd will be
appropriately capitalised and well positioned for the new
regulatory regime."
NATIONAL DIFFERENCES
Preparations for the launch of Solvency II have been
hampered by "gold-plating" -- the application of very strict
criteria or extra reporting requirements -- by some domestic
regulators, insurance trade body Insurance Europe said.
Some, including the Dutch regulator, want insurers to take
more account of market expectations of low interest rates far
into the future than required. Low rates magnify the capital
needed against those liabilities.
Delta Lloyd said its plans would improve its capital
position under Solvency II to between 175 percent and 180
percent, from 136 percent after third-quarter results.
Setting targets for next year, Van der Noordaa said the
company expects expects "net capital generation" of 200-250
million in 2016 and intends to pay a dividend of 130 million
euros.
"We believe the rights issue brings the Solvency II capital
ratio beyond any doubt," said ABN Amro analyst Jan Willem Knoll
in a note. He said that the company's guidance looks
conservative and it will have room to upgrade its targets later.
"Delta Lloyd has deliberately put the bar low" he said.
Van der Noordaa said the company is exploring the possible
sale of its 30.35 percent stake in Van Lanschot, and
is in advanced talks on the sale of a real estate portfolio. van
Lanschot has a market value of around 890 million euros.
Delta Lloyd said the proposed rights issue will be fully
underwritten by global coordinator Goldman Sachs, with Merrill
Lynch and Barclays acting as joint bookrunners.
Delta Lloyd said the share issue is scheduled for shortly
after the publication of its 2015 results on Feb. 24, 2016.
($1 = 0.9449 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Additional reporting from Carolyn
Cohn; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Keith Weir)