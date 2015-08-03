AMSTERDAM Aug 3 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd's
chief financial officer resigned on Monday after a
court upheld a 22.7 million euros ($25 million) ethics fine,
Delta said in a statement.
The company's chairman had also agreed to resign and would
leave in October, it said.
The Netherlands central bank (DNB) imposed a 22.8 million
euros fine in December and told Delta Lloyd to fire CFO Emiel
Roozen by January 2016 after the insurer allegedly used
confidential information to make a rate change.
The insurer's management had learned in a confidential
conversation that the DNB was planning to change a measurement
it uses to calculate solvency, DNB said in a separate statement
on Monday.
Delta challenged DNB's decision in court. Last week a
Rotterdam court upheld almost the entire fine, but allowed the
insurer to appeal the central bank's order to dismiss Roozen.
After the ruling last week Roozen decided to resign on
Monday. Chairman Jean Frijns told a conference call he would
step down in October.
The court's decision was released to the insurer and to the
central bank last week.
"Now that the ruling has been handed down, Delta Lloyd seeks
to resolve the situation as soon as possible in the interest of
all stakeholders, which is why it will not lodge an appeal," the
insurer said in a statement on Monday.
Separately, watchdog the Authority for Financial Markets,
imposed a 750,000 euro fine on Delta Lloyd on Monday, Delta
said.
"This investigation focused on the organisational structure
of Delta Lloyd Asset Management NV, the Delta Lloyd NV
investment business, and the degree to which this structure
guarantees sound and ethical operational management," Delta
said.
It said it had filed an objection to the AFM fine.
($1 = 0.9122 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Susan Thomas)