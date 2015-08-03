AMSTERDAM Aug 3 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd's chief financial officer resigned on Monday after a court upheld a 22.7 million euros ($25 million) ethics fine, Delta said in a statement.

The company's chairman had also agreed to resign and would leave in October, it said.

The Netherlands central bank (DNB) imposed a 22.8 million euros fine in December and told Delta Lloyd to fire CFO Emiel Roozen by January 2016 after the insurer allegedly used confidential information to make a rate change.

The insurer's management had learned in a confidential conversation that the DNB was planning to change a measurement it uses to calculate solvency, DNB said in a separate statement on Monday.

Delta challenged DNB's decision in court. Last week a Rotterdam court upheld almost the entire fine, but allowed the insurer to appeal the central bank's order to dismiss Roozen.

After the ruling last week Roozen decided to resign on Monday. Chairman Jean Frijns told a conference call he would step down in October.

The court's decision was released to the insurer and to the central bank last week.

"Now that the ruling has been handed down, Delta Lloyd seeks to resolve the situation as soon as possible in the interest of all stakeholders, which is why it will not lodge an appeal," the insurer said in a statement on Monday.

Separately, watchdog the Authority for Financial Markets, imposed a 750,000 euro fine on Delta Lloyd on Monday, Delta said.

"This investigation focused on the organisational structure of Delta Lloyd Asset Management NV, the Delta Lloyd NV investment business, and the degree to which this structure guarantees sound and ethical operational management," Delta said.

It said it had filed an objection to the AFM fine. ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Susan Thomas)