AMSTERDAM Dec 22 The Dutch central bank has fined insurer Delta Lloyd 22.8 million euros ($28 million) and ordered it to dismiss its chief financial officer following an investigation into alleged improper gains in 2012, the company said on Monday.

The central bank (DNB) told the insurer to fire Emiel Roozen by January 2016, Delta Lloyd said in a statement, after the insurer allegedly used confidential information to make a rate change.

Delta Lloyd said Roozen acted within company guidelines and would fight the DNB decision in court.

The DNB had been investigating the lowering of Delta Lloyd's interest rate risk hedges in July 2012, days before the central bank lowered the interest rate used when calculating insurance liabilities with terms exceeding 20 years.

DNB found that the decision to reduce its interest rate risk hedges "was conducted without due care," the statement said. "Delta Lloyd should not have reduced its hedges at that time and that this was inconsistent with its risk policy."

The central bank claimed that Delta Lloyd acted in order to gain an advantage from confidential information, Delta Lloyd said. ($1 = 0.8163 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, editing by Louise Heavens)