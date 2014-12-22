AMSTERDAM Dec 22 The Dutch central bank has
fined insurer Delta Lloyd 22.8 million euros ($28
million) and ordered it to dismiss its chief financial officer
following an investigation into alleged improper gains in 2012,
the company said on Monday.
The central bank (DNB) told the insurer to fire Emiel Roozen
by January 2016, Delta Lloyd said in a statement, after the
insurer allegedly used confidential information to make a rate
change.
Delta Lloyd said Roozen acted within company guidelines and
would fight the DNB decision in court.
The DNB had been investigating the lowering of Delta Lloyd's
interest rate risk hedges in July 2012, days before the central
bank lowered the interest rate used when calculating insurance
liabilities with terms exceeding 20 years.
DNB found that the decision to reduce its interest rate risk
hedges "was conducted without due care," the statement said.
"Delta Lloyd should not have reduced its hedges at that time and
that this was inconsistent with its risk policy."
The central bank claimed that Delta Lloyd acted in order to
gain an advantage from confidential information, Delta Lloyd
said.
($1 = 0.8163 euros)
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, editing by Louise Heavens)