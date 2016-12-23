Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
AMSTERDAM Dec 23 The largest Dutch insurer NN Group on Friday raised its proposed bid for peer Delta Lloyd slightly, winning support from the latter's boards for a takeover valuing the company at around 2.5 billion euros ($2.61 billion).
Delta Lloyd, which had rejected an initial unsolicited 5.30 euro per share offer as insufficient, has accepted the current offer that values it at 5.40 per share.
NN Group said it will pay in a mix of cash and debt and expects a 10 percent return on investment on the deal, which will reduce its solvency to 189 percent. As of the second quarter, NN Group's solvency was 252 percent.
($1 = 0.9571 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r8sCMk) Further company coverage: