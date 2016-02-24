AMSTERDAM Feb 24 Delta Lloyd CEO Hans
van der Noordaa said on Wednesday the Dutch central bank, the
DNB, was "happy" with the company's plan to issue 650 million
euros ($716 million) worth of new shares to boost its level of
solvency.
Earlier on Wednesday Delta Lloyd said it would reduce the
intended rights issue from an earlier target of 1 billion euros
in a bid to satisfy shareholders who felt the offer was
unnecessarily large.
"The DNB is very much aware of what's going on, and the DNB
is happy that we are proposing this rights issue to our
shareholders," Van der Noordaa said in an interview with
Reuters.
($1 = 0.9073 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)