AMSTERDAM Jan 15 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd said on Thursday it will sell its German life insurance unit, with roughly 4.3 billion euros ($5.06 billion) in managed assets, to Bermuda-based Athene Holding Ltd.

No financial details of the sale of Delta Lloyd Deutschland AG and its subsidiaries were disclosed.

Delta Lloyd spokesman Martijn Donders said the unit, with 100 employees, booked premium income of 260 million euros in 2013. The takeover included all staff and current management will remain in place, he said.

Athene Holding is a provider of products in the retirement savings market in the United States.

The transaction will reduce Delta Lloyd's shareholders' funds by 5 percent and will have "a small positive effect" on group solvency, Delta Lloyd said in a statement.

Delta Lloyd shares in early Amsterdam trading were up 0.4 percent to 17.54 euros ($21).

The transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2015, Delta Lloyd said.

($1 = 0.8500 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)