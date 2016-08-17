(Corrects day of week in paragraph 2)

AMSTERDAM Aug 17 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd is "cautious" about meeting its medium-term annual cash generation target of 200-250 million euros this year after a spate of bad weather claims in its home market, but cost reduction plans are on track, officials said.

"Our target is a medium-term run-rate target," Chief Financial Officer said in a news conference call on second-quarter results on Wednesday. "We are cautious on our ability to do that this year," he added.

The company generated 66 million euros ($74.38 million) in cash in the first half, hit by 33 million euros in costs from claims relating to severe hail storms in the Netherlands.

"We introduced earlier this year a target of lowering costs by 10 percent by 2018," Chief Executive Hans van der Nordaa added. "We are on track to get there." ($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)