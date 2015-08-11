(Releads on disappointment over solvency ratio)
AMSTERDAM Aug 11 Shares in Dutch insurer Delta
Lloyd fell more than 10 percent on Tuesday after the
company's IGD capital ratio -- the main solvency measure used
for insurers -- fell short of analysts' expectations.
The figure overshadowed a near doubling of operating profit
for the first half of 2015 as the company sought to shake off an
ethics fine that led to the resignation of its finance officer
last week.
"The negative news on capital overshadows the otherwise
strong quarter from an operational perspective," ABN Amro
analysts said in a note on the earnings. ABN Amro rates the
shares a "Buy".
The capital ratio came in slightly below expectations of ING
and ABN Amro analysts at 179 percent, down from 183 percent at
the end of the last financial year.
On Aug. 3, the insurer lost a court fight with the Dutch
Central Bank over a 22.7 million euro ($25 million) ethics fine
after Delta Lloyd executives went outside usual investment
procedures to trade on confidential information the central bank
had supplied.
Chief Executive Hans van der Noordaa credited a strong
performance in the company's life and general insurance
operations for the first-half operational improvement.
Delta Lloyd said its gross operational result was 527
million euros ($579 million), up from 269 million in the same
period of 2014. Analysts from ING had forecast a gross
operational result of 438 million euros.
On the solvency disappointment, Noordaa cited "interest and
spread developments" and said the company was managing its
capital toward new European Union Solvency II rules that will
come into force for the insurance industry next year.
The company said it has sold some of its private equity
investments and will seek to sell some of its commercial real
estate holdings in order to improve Solvency II ratings.
($1 = 0.9105 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and
Keith Weir)