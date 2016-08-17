AMSTERDAM Aug 17 Delta Lloyd, the Dutch insurer that was forced to issue new shares to bolster its cash buffers in April, on Wednesday reported first-half earnings that missed estimates but showed better-than-expected solvency.

The company's solvency under Europe's new Solvency II rules improved to 173 percent, up from the 154 percent it rated immediately after the company's 650 million euro ($732 million)rights issue, which was only narrowly approved by shareholders.

The company reported a gross operational result of 320 million euros, down from 527 million euros in the same period of 2015. Analysts polled for Reuters had put the figure at 402 million euros, down from 527 million in the same period a year ago.

Delta Lloyd said it had been adversely effected by poor weather in the first half, which knocked cash generation back to 66 million euros. Without that, cash generation would have been 99 million euros, still slightly below the bottom end of company estimates for 2016 of 200-225 million euros.

($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sunil Nair)