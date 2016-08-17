(Adds shares, analyst comment)

By Thomas Escritt

AMSTERDAM Aug 17 Delta Lloyd, the Dutch insurer that was forced to issue new shares to boost its cash buffers in April, surprised investors with a sharp improvement to its solvency ratio on Wednesday, sending the company's shares sharply higher.

Its capital strength under Europe's new Solvency II rules improved to 173 percent of the minimum requirement, ahead of the 164 percent analysts had expected, and far ahead of the 154 percent it stood at immediately after the 650 million-euro ($732 million) rights issue.

But first-half operating results were weaker than expected, with cash generation of 66 million euros far short of the medium-term annual target of 200-250 million euros, partly due to Delta having to pay out 33 million euros as a result of severe weather claims.

"Our target is a medium-term run-rate target," Chief Financial Officer Clifford Abrahams said. "We are cautious on our ability to do that this year," he added.

However, the company's shares were up 5 percent at 3.67 euros by 0742 GMT, having opened up 8 percent after the first-half results were issued.

"Capital will dominate the share price reaction today," ABN Amro analysts said in a note. "However, expect consensus to come down on the back of today's weak results."

Its solvency ratio was helped by one-off effects, including the boost to the value of its bond holdings given by the flight to fixed-income following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The gross operational result of 320 million euros fell short of the 402 million euros forecast by analysts polled for Reuters and was sharply down on last year's first-half result of 527 million euros.

Chief Executive Hans van der Nordaa said the company's plans to cut costs by 10 percent by 2018 was "still on track". Further measures, including withdrawing from non-profitable market segments, would be announced in the second half, he added. ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sunil Nair, Greg Mahlich)