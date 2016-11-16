AMSTERDAM Nov 16 Delta Lloyd, the
Dutch insurer that is being pursued for a takeover by larger
peer NN Group, said on Wednesday its solvency has
slipped during the third quarter and repeated it would consider
a better offer from NN.
On Oct. 7, Delta Lloyd rejected an unsolicited bid of 5.30
euros per share from NN Group valuing the company's equity at
2.4 billion euros ($2.6 billion). Delta Lloyd shares closed at
5.56 euros on Tuesday.
In a statement, Delta Lloyd said NN Group's offer
"substantially undervalues" the company, though "we are not
opposed to transactions that will create value for our
shareholders."
"Delta Lloyd estimates that a transaction with NN Group
could deliver cost synergies of approximately 200 million euros
per year over and above our existing cost savings plans updated
today."
The company said it would also benefit from NN's stronger
capital position.
Delta Lloyd reported solvency of 156 percent at the end of
third quarter, under Europe's new Solvency II rules, down from
173 percent at the end of June.
ING analysts had forecast a decline to 163 percent.
Analysts pay close attention to the figure as a sign of a
company's ability to pay dividends.
Delta Lloyd was forced to issue 650 million euros worth of
new shares in March after its solvency fell below levels
acceptable to its regulator, the Dutch central bank.
By comparison NN Group has a Solvency II ratio of 252
percent.
"We need to continue to improve the quality of our capital,"
Delta Lloyd said.
Delta Lloyd's trading update also warned of weaknesses in
its business and contained a notable change in guidance.
"Our business is solid, but operational performance needs
improvement, including further necessary cost reduction," it
said. "During the first nine months, our commercial performance
was mixed."
The company, which had previously said it would generate
200-250 million euros in cash annually, said Wednesday it would
meet that goal "over time."
($1 = 0.9301 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)