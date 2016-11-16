(Adds quote from Delta CEO and reaction from NN Group)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM Nov 16 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd
indicated it would hold out for an improved offer from
larger peer NN Group after its third-quarter results on
Wednesday showed its solvency had slipped sharply.
Delta Lloyd rejected NN's unsolicited bid of 5.30 euros per
share last month, saying it undervalued the company. On
Wednesday, it said an NN acquisition could save 200 million
euros ($215 million) a year in costs.
"We have engaged with NN on their proposal and the benefits
of a transaction a number of times," said CEO Hans van der
Noordaa. "We are not opposed to transactions that will create
value for our shareholders."
NN Group spokeswoman Saskia Kranendonk said its position has
not changed.
"We have had limited contact with Delta Lloyd and we would
like further talks," she said.
She said Delta Lloyd has not granted NN access to its books
for due diligence, a necessary next step before NN can launch a
formal bid.
Delta Lloyd shares were up less than one percent at 5.60
euros at 1148 GMT, above NN's previous offer price, in a sign
that investors were optimistic about an improved bid despite the
steeper-than-expected slide in Delta Lloyd's solvency ratio.
Delta Lloyd reported solvency - seen as an indicator of
ability to pay dividends - of 156 percent at the end of the
third quarter, down from 173 percent at the end of June. ING
analysts had forecast a decline to 163 percent.
"Bad news becomes good news in terms of accelerating their
willingness to do a deal," Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst
William Hawkins said in a note. "Our sense today is this
willingness has advanced slightly."
His firm has an outperform rating on Delta Lloyd's shares
and has set a target price of 6 euros.
Delta Lloyd was forced to issue 650 million euros' worth of
new shares in March after its solvency fell below levels
acceptable to its regulator, the Dutch central bank. NN Group
has a Solvency II ratio of 252 percent.
Delta Lloyd's trading update also warned of weaknesses in
its business and contained a notable change in guidance.
"Our business is solid, but operational performance needs
improvement, including further necessary cost reduction," it
said. "During the first nine months, our commercial performance
was mixed."
The company, which had previously said it would generate 200
million-250 million euros in cash annually, said on Wednesday it
would meet that goal "over time."
($1 = 0.9327 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Thomas Escritt; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier/Ruth Pitchford)