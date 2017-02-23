(Adds CEO, finance head comments, shares)
Feb 23 Delta Lloyd, the Dutch insurer
that is being bought by larger peer NN Group, missed
market forecasts for its full-year profit and said on Thursday
its solvency had fallen towards the bottom of its target range.
The group said setbacks included unexpected longevity in its
life insurance business, changes in regulation by the Dutch
National Bank (DNB) that impacted its solvency, and weakness in
its markets.
But Chief Executive Hans van der Noordaa said the company's
2.5 billion euro ($2.64 billion) takeover by NN was on track.
The company said full-year net profit was 231 million euros,
up 80.5 percent from the previous year. Analysts polled for
Reuters had expected full-year earnings of 1.15 billion euros.
Solvency fell to 143 percent at the end of 2016, from 156
percent at the end of September. It said last May it expected to
finish the year near the top of its expected solvency range of
140-180 percent.
Delta Lloyd said the DNB issued new guidance in February
limiting the deductibility of losses made during a hypothetical
future severe downturn. The new treatment lowered Delta Lloyd's
solvency by 8 percentage points.
Finance chief Clifford Abrahams also said on a call with
journalists that the value of the company's government bonds
rose after Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union,
but they had since come down.
Delta Lloyd won approval last March for a 650 million euro
rights issue, against the wishes of its largest shareholder. It
said at the time it needed the money to comply with Europe's new
Solvency II regulatory regime.
The Dutch central bank (DNB) is seen as Europe's toughest in
enforcing Solvency II rules. Under the rules, a ratio of 100
percent represents sufficient capitalisation to weather an
extreme economic downturn, according to regulators.
Van der Noordaa said changes in the company's solvency were
not considered a material change to its takeover agreement with
NN.
Delta Lloyd shares were slightly higher at 5.34 euros at
0917 GMT, almost in line with NN's 5.40 per share offer. NN
shares were down 1.7 percent at 29 euros.
NN fourth-quarter results, which missed market forecasts,
sent its stock as much as 10 percent lower last Thursday. Van
der Noordaa said this had not changed the takeover deal's
prospects.
The integration of the two companies will likely lead to a
substantial reduction of the workforce, van der Noordaa said.
Delta Lloyd noted it suspended final cash dividend for 2016
under the terms of the NN deal.
