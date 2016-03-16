UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
AMSTERDAM, March 16 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd said on Wednesday one of its largest shareholders, Fubon Financial, has reversed course and will now vote in favour of the company's 650 million euro ($718.7 million) rights issue.
As recently as Monday, Fubon had opposed the share issue, saying it was unnecessarily large.
($1 = 0.9044 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Clarke)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.