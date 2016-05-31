May 31 Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd NV will sell up to 11.3 million
depositary receipts, representing 27.4 percent of the total capital of Van Lanschot bank
, the Dutch insurer announced on Tuesday.
The offer and subscription period is expected to last until June 7, 2016 for retail
investors, or till June 8 for institutional investors.
The offer price is presumed to be in the range of 15.00 euros to 18.00 euros per offer, the
company added in a statement.
Delta Lloyd has previously said it would seek to sell the stake as part of plans to improve
its solvency.
(Reporting by Jochen Elegeert in Gdynia; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)