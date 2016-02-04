(Adds background)
By Sweta Singh and Jeffrey Dastin
Feb 3 Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday
said President Ed Bastian would replace Richard Anderson as
chief executive in May, a long expected move that will see one
of the most successful and outspoken leaders in the airline
industry retire.
The Atlanta-based carrier said in a news release that
Anderson will retire as CEO effective May 2 and become Delta's
executive chairman. It said Glen Hauenstein, executive vice
president of network planning and revenue management, will take
over as president, among other promotions.
"Ed definitely has what it takes to keep Delta at the top of
the industry," Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel said.
Hackel said he was "not worried at all about the
transition."
Anderson assumed Delta's top job in 2007, leading the
company through a merger with Northwest Airlines in 2008 and
turning Delta into the No. 1 airline globally by market value.
During Anderson's tenure, Delta outpaced its peers in
on-time performance, grew rapidly in top business markets such
as New York and acquired stakes in airlines in the United
Kingdom, China, Mexico and Brazil.
"Sometimes being a contrarian is a good thing," Bastian said
in a post on Delta's news website in November, indicating his
interest in pursuing the unconventional strategies that Anderson
seemed to espouse.
Delta split from Airlines for America last year, in part
because it disagreed with the trade group's bid to
semi-privatize governance of the U.S. air traffic control
system. Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives
introduced a bill aimed at privatization on Wednesday.
Delta also surprised peers by purchasing a refinery in 2012,
an audacious first for the airline industry, to manage its jet
fuel costs. After months of losses, the refinery has since
turned to profit and posted gains of more than $300 million in
2015.
At times, Anderson's comments have been seen as lightning
rods in aviation.
Shares of Boeing Co fell after a contentious warning
by Anderson in October about a surplus of used planes for sale,
raising concern that the planemaker might have to cut the
production rate of its widebody 777 jets. Boeing
announced a rate cut for the 777 last week.
Anderson also took a stance opposite Boeing in the debate
over whether Congress should reauthorize the U.S. Export-Import
Bank, saying it amounted to a subsidy of foreign airlines.
Delta's shares fell less than 1 percent in after-market
trade.
