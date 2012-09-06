Sept 6 U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc
said on Thursday it expects a "solidly profitable" third quarter
even as rising fuel prices pressure margins.
The carrier expects an operating margin of 9 percent to 11
percent for the third period, about one point lower than an
earlier expectation, because of higher fuel costs, it told a
Deutsche Bank investor conference.
Southwest Airlines Co told the conference that while
its planes continue to be full, the carrier has seen softness in
yields. Tammy Romo, the Southwest senior vice president of
planning who will become chief financial officer later this
month, said Southwest has been looking to raise fares where it
can.
Shares of Delta were up 2.5 percent to $9.10 in morning
trading and Southwest was up 1.4 percent to $9.22.