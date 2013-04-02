* U.S. budget sequestration crimped government travel -Delta
* Delta's pricing may have been too aggressive -analyst
* Shares fall 8 pct, other airline stocks weaken
April 2 Delta Air Lines Inc on Tuesday
curbed a closely watched growth forecast, saying federal budget
cuts hurt demand for government travel and potential flyers
resisted the company's efforts to raise ticket prices.
The news sent Delta's shares down 8 percent and hurt other
airline stocks. Some analysts said the sell-off appeared to be
overdone because Delta's profit picture was largely unchanged.
Delta said that unit revenue, a measure of pricing power and
the extent to which planes are filled, rose at a lower pace in
March than in the previous two months. Delta's unit revenue last
month rose 2 percent, compared with a rise of 5 percent in
February and 5.5 percent in January.
The March performance was hurt by less last-minute travel
from government customers, lower-than-expected demand as a
result of Delta's attempts to increase prices and inefficiencies
tied to the rollout of new revenue-management technology.
Delta reported revenue gains in trans-Atlantic and Latin
American regions. But it said a weakening yen hurt results in
Asia in March.
Automatic U.S. federal government budget cuts known as
sequestration have already hit the number of trips taken by
government employees. In coming months, the cuts could also
disrupt travel as air traffic controllers and other aviation
personnel face furloughs.
Delta is the first major U.S. carrier to cite effects of the
sequester, and industry observers said they would watch to see
if this would be a factor with other airlines' March results.
"Government contractors are a strong source of business
travel revenue and to the extent that those contractors believe
that the sequester will impact business, they probably will cut
back on travel," said Robert Mann, an airline consultant in Port
Washington, New York. "Whether it will be displaced to a future
period" is uncertain.
Mann said he was more concerned that Delta indicated weaker
than expected demand in March, which included the Easter holiday
this year. He said technology changes don't always work as
expected.
"Delta has either stubbed its toe with the revenue
management technology or has become a little too aggressive on
pricing," he said.
George Hamlin, president of Hamlin Transportation Consulting
in Virginia, said Delta's attempt to raise fares might have met
with consumer pushback, a potentially worrisome sign for the
carrier and the industry.
"As much as the airlines would like to raise yields, the
customers need to cooperate to make that happen," Hamlin said.
In an investor update filed on Tuesday, Delta said it now
expects a rise of 4 to 4.5 percent in first-quarter unit revenue
from the year earlier. That compared with a prior view of a rise
of 4.5 to 5.5 percent for the quarter.
Last week, United Continental said it expected first-quarter
unit revenue to rise between 5.4 percent and 6.4 percent.
Delta said it still expects a profitable first quarter, and
kept its operating margin forecast intact at 2.5 to 3.5 percent.
Despite the lighter forecast for quarterly unit revenue, which
is also known as passenger revenue per available seat mile,
Delta said non-fuel costs would rise less than its prior view.
A Delta spokesman declined to comment further on the
carrier's outlook.
System traffic at Delta rose 0.1 percent in March as the
number of passengers boarded fell 0.7 percent in the month.
Shares of Delta fell 8 percent at $14.94 on Tuesday on the
New York Stock Exchange. Other U.S. airlines were also lower,
with shares of United Continental Holdings falling 5.1
percent to $29.38, and US Airways Group off 5.6 percent
at $15.74.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; editing by Matthew Lewis
and David Gregorio)