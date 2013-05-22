(Adds CEO quotes, background)
* Economics better at end of production line, Anderson says
* Carrier can convert 40 of existing 737 order to new MAX
By Karen Jacobs
May 22 U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines will watch
the wave of orders for the latest Airbus and Boeing planes roll
on by and wait for the jets to prove themselves before ordering
any, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
The two airplane makers have orders for more than 3,000 of
their narrow-bodied models, the Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus
A320neo, which boast fuel savings of about 15 percent. The new
models are to be in service from the second half of the decade.
"We'd rather get toward the end of a production line because
one, the airplane has probably been stretched, and stretched
economics are always better than the original economics," the
airline's Chief Executive Officer Richard Anderson told Reuters
reporters and editors at Reuters New York headquarters.
Jumping in at the back of the line for a new model allows
time for technical difficulties to be resolved, he said.
"Our ideal solution for buying airplanes is to compete
Boeing against Airbus against used airplanes; compete GE
against Pratt and Rolls-Royce so that we always
have multiple engine manufacturers and multiple airframe
manufacturers at the table," Anderson said.
In 2011, Delta ordered 100 Boeing 737-900ER models due to be
delivered starting later this year, but it has not bought either
the Boeing 737 MAX or the Airbus A320neo.
Rival U.S. airlines such as United Continental Holdings
and AMR Corp's American Airlines, which plans
to merge with US Airways Group this year and form the
world's biggest carrier, have already placed orders for the
re-engineered jets that are due for delivery over the next few
years.
Anderson said Delta's deal with Boeing allowed it to
convert the last 40 of the 737-900ER aircraft it has on order to
the newer MAX model.
"We will evaluate it, but we would rather see some other
people fly that engine around for a while," Anderson said. CFM
International, a joint venture of General Electric and France's
Safran, makes engines for the 737 MAX.
As planemakers try to get airlines to buy their newest
designs, prices on existing models become heavily discounted.
Established models also tend to be more reliable as early
technical problems are ironed out.
'PROVEN PRODUCTS'
"We would rather see proven products that have cash-on-cash
returns from the moment we take delivery," Anderson said. "That
is much more important."
While manufacturers are playing up double-digit percentage
reductions in fuel costs in their newest models, which are
equipped with more fuel-efficient engines, Delta prefers to buy
aircraft toward the end of their production cycle when prices
are lower.
"The airplane salesmen always show you charts that have
these big operating savings," Anderson said. "But the charts
never have the capital cost, so it is a little bit of a fallacy
to analyze airplanes without the capital costs included."
Airbus recently began talking up the lower ownership cost of
its A330 wide-body jet as it defends the model against a
proposed new stretched version of Boeing's Dreamliner called the
787-10X. Airbus told a U.S. industry conference in March that
the A330, whose sales have held up better than expected due in
part to 787 delivery delays, could compete with the 787,
implying price discounts to outweigh higher fuel consumption.
"We operate 33 A330s and were a launch customer in the
U.S.," Delta's Anderson said. He added that should Boeing hope
that its stretched 787 will take sales from the A330, "its
prices have to come way down."
Anderson declined to comment on reports that Delta is
looking at placing orders for around 20 narrow-body jets and 20
current-generation, wide-body A330s or Boeing 777s.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, additional reporting by
Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)