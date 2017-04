Nov 6 Delta Plus Group SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 43.1 million euros versus 39.1 million euros last year

* 9-month revenue is 123.2 million euros, up 7.8 percent

* Sees full year revenue growth above 6 percent

* Sees full year revenue close to 170 million euros