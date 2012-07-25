* Q2 adj earnings/share 69 cents vs estimate 68 cents
* Profit seen for current quarter
July 25 Delta Air Lines Inc reported a
quarterly loss on Wednesday as it took $561 million in charges
for fuel hedge contracts, but the company forecast a profit for
the current period.
The company reported a second-quarter net loss of $168
million, or 20 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier
profit of $198 million, or 23 cents a share.
Special items, which also included $171 million in severance
costs for voluntary buyouts, came to $754 million in the
quarter.
Excluding items, earnings were 69 cents a share. Analysts on
average expected 68 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue rose 6 percent to $9.73 billion from $9.68
billion expected by analysts. Passenger unit revenue, an
important industry measure, increased 8.5 percent.
Atlanta-based Delta, the second largest U.S. carrier behind
United Continental Holdings Inc, has cut routes to
less-profitable markets, retired planes that are less
fuel-efficient, and consolidated facilities to reduce costs.
But in a note to clients, UBS analyst Kevin Crissey cited
concern about Delta's cost trends. Unit costs, excluding fuel,
are forecast to rise 5 percent to 6 percent in the current
period, he said.
This year, Delta expanded flights at New York's LaGuardia
Airport, positioning itself to gain more business travelers, as
a result of a swap of takeoff and landing slots with US Airways
Group Inc in Washington's Reagan National Airport.
Delta also completed the purchase of a Pennsylvania oil
refinery, becoming the first airline to make such a move in a
bid to gain more control over fuel costs.
Shares of Delta were unchanged at $9.33 in morning trading.
The stock has risen about 15 percent this year.