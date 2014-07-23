July 23 Delta Air Lines on Wednesday posted a higher quarterly profit as it flew fuller planes and had revenue increases in the United States and Europe.

Second quarter net income came to $801 million, or 94 cents a share, compared with $685 million, or 80 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 9 percent to $10.6 billion.

