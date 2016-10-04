(Adds Alaska Air)
Oct 4 Delta Air Lines Inc reported a
smaller-than-expected drop in consolidated passenger unit
revenue for September and maintained its operating margin
forecast for the quarter despite suffering a system outage in
August.
Delta's shares were up 3.5 percent at $40.38 in early
trading on Tuesday.
The company, the second-largest U.S. airline by passenger
traffic, reported a 3 percent decline in consolidated passenger
unit revenue. This was smaller than the 7 percent decline it had
estimated earlier.
Delta said the fall in September was due to a supply-demand
imbalance on transatlantic routes and headwinds from prior-year
yen hedge gains.
The Atlanta-based company also said it still expected
operating margins of 18-19 percent for the quarter, which
includes a 1.5 percent impact from the August outage.
Delta canceled hundreds of flights and delayed many others
in August after an outage hit its computer systems, grounding
planes and stranding passengers at airports worldwide.
Up to Monday's close Delta's stock had fallen about 21
percent this year.
Alaska Air Group Inc, which also provided
operational results for September, reported a 7.4 percent
increase in traffic on a 4.2 percent increase in capacity.
Alaska Air's stock was up 3.1 percent at $69.17.
(Reporting by Shalom Aarons in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)