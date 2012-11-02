Nov 2 Delta Air Lines said on Friday
that a key revenue measure improved in October, helped by
corporate travel and cancellations in the wake of superstorm
Sandy.
The airline, which canceled more than 3,500 flights last
month because of the storm, said Sandy had hurt October revenue
by $45 million and likely shaved about $20 million from the
carrier's October profit. It estimated that the storm's effect
on November revenue and profit would be less than October.
Unit revenue, a measure of pricing power and how full planes
are, rose 5.5 percent in October from a year earlier. The
cancellations caused a 2 percent reduction in Delta's systemwide
capacity in October from a year ago.
Delta said the improvement in unit revenue, also known as
passenger revenue per available seat mile, was about one
percentage point higher than it would have been without the
impact of the hurricane. Cancellations tend to help unit revenue
as more travelers are put on remaining flights. Delta's
percentage of seats filled systemwide in October was 84.6
percent, up from 82.8 percent a year earlier.
Delta said that it was operating close to a full schedule at
New York's John F. Kennedy airport and Newark Liberty in New
Jersey as its New York operations were built up after the storm,
which forced airport closures.
The airline, which is based in Atlanta, said it expected a
full schedule on Friday at LaGuardia, where it offers roughly
260 flights a day.
U.S. airlines canceled nearly 20,000 flights this week
because of the storm.
Shares of Delta were off about 1 percent at $9.61 in morning
trading.