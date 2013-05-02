May 2 Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday
said an important revenue measure weakened in April because of
soft U.S. demand and unfavorable effects from the weaker yen.
Unit revenue, or passenger revenue per available seat mile,
fell 2 percent last month from a year earlier. The number of
passengers boarded fell 1.5 percent in April.
Delta had cautioned last week that U.S. government spending
cuts under the sequestration process and lighter demand from
leisure travelers would hurt April results. The carrier also
said it was considering reducing flights in the Pacific region
as the weaker yen was pressuring results there.
In a statement, the airline forecast "modest year over year
improvement" in unit revenue for May and June.
Shares of Delta were up 1.6 percent to $17.11 in morning
trading.