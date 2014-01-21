(In headline and first paragraph corrects to expectation of loss for first quarter, not profit)

Jan 21 Delta Air Lines Inc said on Tuesday it expects to achieve a modest loss in the first quarter of 2014 at its Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery after the facility produced a loss of $46 million for the quarter ended in December and a $116 million loss for the full year.

Delta officials said on a conference call that the 185,000- barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery, operated by its subsidiary, Monroe Energy LLC, would be able to run an average of 50,000 bpd of domestic crude in the first quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)