BANGKOK, Jan 5 Delta Electronics (Thailand) Pcl said on Thursday it aimed to boost sales by 10 percent this year to $1.3 billion, and expected higher net profit due to the launch of new products.

Delta, part of Taiwan-based Delta Electronics, planned to spend $20-40 million a year in the next three years to boost output at plants in Thailand, India and Slovakia, Kulwadee Kawayawong, head of investor relations, told reporters.

"We should make a good profit this year as we plan to launch new products and expand markets," Kulwadee said, adding Delta planned to expand both domestic and foreign sales, especially in fast-growing Vietnam, Myanmar and India.

The planned budget would be spent mostly for research and development and expand sales offices overseas while the company would focus on solar energy, medical and industrial products, she said.

"Our product mix this year will be different from last year. We want to make products which are suitable for markets," Kulwadee said, adding Delta would not book provisions this year.

Power supply products, including power systems for information technology, accounted for about 40-45 percent of the company's sales, with 20-25 percent from telecoms sector and the rest from industrial and solar power inverters.

The company is expected to post a net profit of 2.8 billion baht ($89 million) for 2011 and 2.9 billion baht for 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It is due to report 2011 earnings next month.

Export-oriented Delta, the country's biggest tech firm by market value, posted a 39 percent fall in its nine-month net profit to 2.22 billion baht ($70 million)

The stock, valued $897 million, was down 3.1 percent at the midday break, when the overall index was 0.3 percent lower.

Some analyts downgraded the Thai electronics sector on concerns that global economic slowdown could dampen demand in the United States and Europe. ($1 = 31.54 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)