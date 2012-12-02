By Soyoung Kim and Anjuli Davies
NEW YORK/LONDON Dec 2 Delta Air Lines Inc
has held recent talks to buy a 49 percent stake in
British carrier Virgin Atlantic that is currently held by
Singapore Airlines, two people familiar with the
matter said on Sunday.
Delta, the second-largest U.S. airline by operating revenue
after United Continental Holdings, has been looking to
acquire a stake in Virgin Atlantic for more than two years in an
effort to expand its access to London's Heathrow airport, the
people said.
Previous deal talks broke down over price and other issues,
and there is no guarantee that the recent discussions would
result in a pact, the people said.
The European Union requires that EU carriers be under
European control, meaning Delta would need to involve an EU
airline if it sought majority control of Virgin.
Delta has been considering ways to partner with Air
France-KLM, which could take an additional stake in
Virgin and allow the carriers to acquire majority ownership, one
of the people said. Virgin founder Richard Branson owns 51
percent of the airline.
Delta has made clear that it would like to expand at
Heathrow, a lucrative airport for prized corporate passengers
where landing slots are generally hard to acquire. Virgin is the
second-largest carrier at Heathrow after IAG's British
Airways.
Delta's SkyTeam global alliance, which includes Air France
and 18 other airlines, trails its oneworld and Star Alliance
counterparts in slot access at Heathrow.
Branson, who set up Virgin Atlantic in 1984, has been
weighing the airline's future for years and two years ago
appointed Deutsche Bank to examine offers.
"We are always talking to many airlines on a number of
different matters but we never comment on the details of these
discussions," a Virgin Atlantic spokeswoman said on Sunday. News
of Delta's renewed interest in Virgin was first reported by the
Sunday Times of London.
Delta declined to comment. Singapore Airlines was not
immediately available for comment outside regular business
hours.
Capacity-constrained Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, is
operating at close to full capacity after Britain's coalition
government blocked its expansion in 2010.
Virgin lost out in the battle to take over smaller UK
carrier bmi last year to IAG, giving the owner of British
Airways and Iberia more than 50 percent of the takeoff and
landing slots at Heathrow.
However in November, Virgin won all of the Heathrow takeoff
and landing slots that British Airways was forced to give up
after the acquisition of bmi.
Like other European carriers such as Air France and
Lufthansa, Virgin has been battered by rising fuel
prices and the euro zone crisis. It posted a loss of around 80
million pounds ($128 million) in its last full year.
Virgin, which is hunting for a new chief executive after
Steve Ridgway announced he would retire early next year, is not
a member of a global airline alliance.