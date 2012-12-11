(Corrects brief headline to Delta buying stake in Virgin
Atlantic, not Singapore Airlines)
Dec 11 Delta Air Lines Inc :
* Delta and Virgin Atlantic to form strategic alliance
* Says to invest $360 million in acquiring a 49 percent stake
in Virgin Atlantic
* Says new joint venture to include expanded trans-atlantic
network
* Says Virgin Atlantic Airways will retain its brand and
operating certificate
* Says Virgin Group and Sir Richard Branson will retain the
majority 51 percent stake
* Says the airlines will file an application with the U.S.
department of transportation for antitrust immunity
* Transaction also will be reviewed by U.S. Department of
Justice and the EU's competition regulator
* Says acquiring a 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic
currently held by Singapore Airlines
