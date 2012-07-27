July 27 Delta Air Lines Inc will shut
down its Comair subsidiary as it cuts back on low-margin
regional flying.
The second-biggest U.S. airline said Comair, which serves
Delta's midwest and east coast hubs, will cease operations after
Sept. 29.
"While regional flying has and will remain a key component
of Delta's network, customer expectations and the unit costs of
regional flying have evolved," Don Bornhorst, senior vice
president of Delta Connection, said in a memo to employees.
The shutdown will not result in major changes to Delta's
network, the company said.
Comair had about 1,700 employees as of March, according to
its website.
Cincinnati-based Comair accounts for about 1 percent of
Delta's network capacity. Its fleet is comprised entirely of
Bombardier's 50-, 65- and 76-seat Canadair Regional
Jets.
Atlanta-based Delta recently said it plans to reduce the
number of 50-seat regional jets from about 350 to 125 or fewer
in the next few years.
Delta shares rose 1 percent to $9.53 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.